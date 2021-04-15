Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

VIRT opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.