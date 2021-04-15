Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J D Wetherspoon plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $96.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.