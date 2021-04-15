Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Total Se’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

