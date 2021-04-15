JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.44 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 930.80 ($12.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 842.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 818.03. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 471.60 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

