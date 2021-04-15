JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.