JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,745 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

