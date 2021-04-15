JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 84,993.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BPY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

