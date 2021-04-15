JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,535 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6,669.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,179.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.11 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

