JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2,568.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,220 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

