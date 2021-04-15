JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

