Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $890,486.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00687085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

