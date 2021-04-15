Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 429.1% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JSML stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $841,000.

