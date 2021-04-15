Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.49.

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 883,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

