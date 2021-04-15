Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

