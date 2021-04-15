Jane Street Group LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

