Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,105 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.