Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPC. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 1,566,269 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 395,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 94,998 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 65.2% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 371,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 146,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

EXPC stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Experience Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

