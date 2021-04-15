Jane Street Group LLC Invests $177,000 in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.