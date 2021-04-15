Jane Street Group LLC Has $120,000 Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Interface by 158.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 118,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105,123 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Interface by 48.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

