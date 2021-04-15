Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 62,223 Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

