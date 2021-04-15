Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,595 Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

