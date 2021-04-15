James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. James River Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

