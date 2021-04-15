James G. Hall Buys 10,000 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP James G. Hall bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 284,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,323. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

