ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys £99,325.27 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 123.55 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.61. ITV plc has a 12 month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

