Isiklar Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $481,225.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $481,225.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.00676435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.