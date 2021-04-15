iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,072,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

