iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

