iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,872 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $416.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $415.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

