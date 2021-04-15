iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.84. 281,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $415.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.