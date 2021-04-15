iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 59.7% in March

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.52 on Thursday. 22,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

