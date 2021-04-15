iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,096. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

