iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,381,605 shares.The stock last traded at $153.95 and had previously closed at $151.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

