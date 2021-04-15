iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 219,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 185,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

