iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,273,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

