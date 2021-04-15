iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Position Lessened by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 11.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of JKK traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $306.89. 14,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.26. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

