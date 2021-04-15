iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 30.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

