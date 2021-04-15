iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,769,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 109,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93.

