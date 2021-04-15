iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 256.9% in March

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the March 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 10,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

