iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.24 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.