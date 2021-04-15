Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,945 shares of company stock worth $3,001,661. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

