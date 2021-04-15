iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $288.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.43 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

