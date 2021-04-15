IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $49,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $211.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.23.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

