Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 108,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,394. Ipsidy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

