Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $5,400,178. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

