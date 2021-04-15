Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invictus MD Strategies stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,612. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile
