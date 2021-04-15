Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invictus MD Strategies stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,612. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

