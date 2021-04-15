Investors Buy Large Volume of Diginex Put Options (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,593 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,389% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02. Diginex has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,469,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $10,264,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

