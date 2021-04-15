Investors Buy High Volume of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Call Options (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 2,628 call options.

EDU stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,201.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,041.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 598,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 546,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

