Investors Buy High Volume of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Call Options (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 2,628 call options.
EDU stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.95.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
