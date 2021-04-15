Investors Buy High Volume of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Put Options (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,967 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45,800% compared to the average volume of 13 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 197,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

