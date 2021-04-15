Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $340.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,591,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $341.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

