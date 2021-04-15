Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 55,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,066. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

